ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday stressed upon the need to introduce uniform educational system in the country by removing differences and disparities among the students belonging to different segments of society.
He said the world was fast changing by virtue of the latest means of technology and the nation should be ready to brace the revolution knocking at the doors and by paving ways for the modern teaching and learning mechanism practiced worldwide.
President stresses upon removal of inequalities in educational system
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday stressed upon the need to introduce uniform educational system in the country by removing differences and disparities among the students belonging to different segments of society.