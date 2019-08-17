President stresses upon promotion of arts, crafts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday stressed upon promotion of arts and crafts through adequate preservation of the rich diversity of Pakistani culture and assured his support in this regard.

He was addressing an inauguration ceremony of painting exhibition by Jimmy Engineer, a renowned artist, philanthropist and calligrapher, titled “A tribute to the people of Pakistan, message of peace and harmony through art,” at the Aiwan e Sadr. A total of one hundred pieces of painting were put on display during the inauguration ceremony.