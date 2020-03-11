President stresses upon joint efforts to tackle population growth issue

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan was facing challenges like growth in population and called upon all the stakeholders to share their responsibility of tackling those issues through joints efforts under a sense of ownership.

Speaking at a ceremony held here in connection with the launching of Parliamentary Forum on Population, the president said public representatives, Ulema and media had a critical role to create awareness and educate the masses.

He also underlined the need of realization of social duties, setting of targets in different sectors, strategy and time frame, besides taking advantage from other countries’ experiences in different sectors.

The ceremony was attended by parliamentarians, diplomats and experts.Welcoming the launch of forum, the president said population growth gave rise to issues like poverty, food security and lack of education about health, and stressed upon identification and awareness over such issues.

He regretted that certain issues in the country had increased due to lack of awareness, including fatal diseases like breast cancer and hepatitis, and gap between pregnancies.

He said through mass awareness and education, the issues could be controlled and emphasized upon seeking guidance from the religious teachings.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibili Faraz, in his address while sharing concerns over the population growth, termed the creation of forum on population a big step, which would give political ownership to all the efforts to control population in the country.

He mentioned a resolution adopted on January 20 this year, which had laid emphasis upon expediting the collaborated efforts by all the stakeholders and the provincial governments in this regard.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz, Population Council Country Director, UN Population Funds Country representatives and Senator Sana Jamli also addressed the ceremony.