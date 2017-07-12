President stresses upon awareness about fatal diseases

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Wednesday said the people could be prevented from contracting
fatal diseases by raising awareness among them about the
principles of hygiene and in this regard, relevant government
departments and medical organizations could play an important
role.
The president was talking to Chairman World Federation of Neurology Dr
Muhammad Wasay, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.
He emphasized that all relevant institutions of society
should play their role to create awareness among public about
the principles of hygiene, adding in this respect, awareness
campaigns should be launched with the cooperation of
professional organizations of doctors.
Expressing concern on rapid increase in number of
patients suffering from stroke, the president stressed that in
order to overcome this situation, it was necessary that
government and private sector should coordinate their efforts
to gain maximum from limited resources.
Expressing satisfaction on observing July 22, as `World
Brain Day’, he said it would go a long way in creating
awareness among public.
