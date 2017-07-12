President stresses upon awareness about fatal diseases

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Wednesday said the people could be prevented from contracting

fatal diseases by raising awareness among them about the

principles of hygiene and in this regard, relevant government

departments and medical organizations could play an important

role.

The president was talking to Chairman World Federation of Neurology Dr

Muhammad Wasay, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

He emphasized that all relevant institutions of society

should play their role to create awareness among public about

the principles of hygiene, adding in this respect, awareness

campaigns should be launched with the cooperation of

professional organizations of doctors.

Expressing concern on rapid increase in number of

patients suffering from stroke, the president stressed that in

order to overcome this situation, it was necessary that

government and private sector should coordinate their efforts

to gain maximum from limited resources.

Expressing satisfaction on observing July 22, as `World

Brain Day’, he said it would go a long way in creating

awareness among public.