ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said universities and other educational institutions had an additional responsibility of human resource development, to strengthen the country’s socio-economic structure.
The President was talking to Chancellor of Riphah
International University Hasan Muhammad Khan and Vice
Chancellor Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The President expressed satisfaction over the improved
standards of higher education in Pakistan during last few
years. He said institutions like Riphah International
University had played a commendable role in this regard.
He said still a lot needed to be done to come at par
with international standards of higher education, adding that
the government was taking all possible measures for promotion of education.
The President stressed secondary and higher education
for women, that comprised half of the country’s population.
He appreciated the establishment of Women Institute of
Science and Humanities at Riphah International University and said such dedicated campuses for women were a significant development in providing them quality education.
Chancellor Hasan Muhammad Khan briefed the President
about ongoing and future projects of the university.
He also extended an invitation to the President to
inaugurate a charity hospital established by the university.
President stresses universities’ role on human resource development
