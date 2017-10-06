President stresses universities’ role on human resource development

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said universities and other educational institutions had an additional responsibility of human resource development, to strengthen the country’s socio-economic structure.

The President was talking to Chancellor of Riphah

International University Hasan Muhammad Khan and Vice

Chancellor Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President expressed satisfaction over the improved

standards of higher education in Pakistan during last few

years. He said institutions like Riphah International

University had played a commendable role in this regard.

He said still a lot needed to be done to come at par

with international standards of higher education, adding that

the government was taking all possible measures for promotion of education.

The President stressed secondary and higher education

for women, that comprised half of the country’s population.

He appreciated the establishment of Women Institute of

Science and Humanities at Riphah International University and said such dedicated campuses for women were a significant development in providing them quality education.

Chancellor Hasan Muhammad Khan briefed the President

about ongoing and future projects of the university.

He also extended an invitation to the President to

inaugurate a charity hospital established by the university.