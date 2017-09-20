President stresses strong Pak-Swiss ties in trade, education

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday

stressed strengthening of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Switzerland and emphasized on enhancing ties in cultural and educational fields.

The President said this while talking to the Ambassador-designate of

Pakistan to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich, who called on him here at the

Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said focus should be laid on acquiring Swiss

scholarships for Pakistani students so as to help them provide better opportunities for higher education.

He underlined that Swiss investment in agricultural sector would be

encouraged in view of ample and attractive opportunities for investment.

He directed that efforts should be made to enhance cooperation between

the Red Cross and Red Crescent to promote welfare activities.

The President said the international community should be realized that

Pakistan was the worst victim of terrorism, however had largely overcome this menace.