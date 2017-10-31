President stresses strong Pak-Sri Lanka ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said Sri Lanka is the closest friend of Pakistan and stressed the need to further enhance trade relations between the two countries.

The President expressed these views in a meeting with Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (r) Shahid Ahmed Hashmat who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President emphasized that maximum cooperation must be extended to Sri Lanka in the field of investment and Sri Lankan investors should be encouraged to invest in Pakistan.

He said the followers of all religions enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan and called for promoting religious tourism between the two countries.

The President said Buddhist tourists visiting Pakistan were being provided all possible facilities.

He said Pakistan offered opportunities of quality education, which could be availed by Sri Lankan students.