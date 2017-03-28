President stresses quality education in engineering, science & technology

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday
underscored the importance of imparting quality education to students particularly in the fields of engineering, science and technology to
create a pool of skilled manpower to bolster the national economy.
He President was chairing the first meeting of the Senate
of NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology (NFC-IET), Multan,
here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The President stated that the universities should equip themselves
with modern facilities, maintain high standard and upgrade their
infrastructure in line with modern requirements to provide congenial atmosphere to the students to enable them to excel and bring laurels
for the country.
He noted that no nation sans skilled human resource could
progress and prosper and carve out a niche in the comity of nations.
Highlighting the significance of the Senate in the matters of
institute, the President hoped that holding of first meeting of the
Senate of NFC-IET would streamline affairs of the engineering
institute.
He expressed confidence that the institute would further progress
with regular consultations and in the light of vast experiences of its Senate members.
The President called for regularly organizing Senate meetings to resolve the issues of the institute and chalk out a way forward on how
to make it a centre of excellence.
The meeting granted approval to the annual budget of NFC-IET for
the year 2017-18 and also discussed academic, administrative, financial
and security matters related to the institute and took decisions
thereon.
The meeting also gave approval of two-year extension in the services of NFC-IET Vice Chancellor.
