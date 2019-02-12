President stresses need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP):Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 concluded here on Tuesday.President of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh, Defence Minister, Minister of Defence Production, Chairman JCSC, three services chief, ambassadors, defence and naval attaches and number of other guests witnessed spectacular sea maneuvers and International Fleet Review in the North Arabian Sea.

The exercise displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”. Naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, Special Forces elements and observers from 46 countries participated in the exercise.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin, the President was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

and Senior Naval officers.The chief guest witnessed different operational exercises including

firing by ships on pre-deployed targets, underway replenishment between ships and maritime related maneuvers.

The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by

participating aircraft and helicopters followed by Men and Cheership

by participating ships. Thereafter, the participating ships formed up in traditional “AMAN Formation” to signify unity and harmony to ensure Peace in maritime domain.

President Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated Pakistan Navy for hosting

the mega event and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve for peace and security

in the region.

He appreciated the participation of large number of like-minded

Nations and emphasized that AMAN-19 will pave the way to make the

region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The President reiterated the need for strategic cooperation to counter

transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.

AMAN-19 was conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from

February 08-10 and the sea phase from February 11-12. The harbour phase comprised International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, calls on, International Band Display, Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration, Cultural show and Food Gala. Whereas, the sea

phase included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during harbour phase and International Fleet Review.