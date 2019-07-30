President stresses int’l consensus to address xenophobia, global warming

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Terming xenophobia, global warming and economic disparity as major global challenges, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for developing an international consensus for their effective and sustainable solutions.

Addressing here the inaugural session of 5th Regional Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the President said parliaments worldwide had an important responsibility to bring change in the lives of people through legislation focusing on human development.

The conference titled ‘Envisioning parliamentary paths towards a diverse and developed South Asia’ gathered key representatives from Commonwealth countries besides special guests from Untied Kingdom, Malaysia, Uganda and legislative assemblies of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi said the onus was on parliaments to set a course for governments to take steps in direction of creating balance, equality and equity in societies.

To remove financial inequality, he said, recovering taxes from affluent and distributing the collected wealth among poor was a significant measure on part of governments.

However, he said corporate sector and multinationals sometimes had an undue influence on public policies by challenging the authority of parliaments through money and power, both at national and international levels.