President stresses for bringing improvement in dental education

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for bringing improvement in dental education and innovation in syllabus of dental surgeons.

The president stated this while talking to a delegation of University of Health Sciences (UHS), which called on him here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

The delegation was headed by Vice Chancellor UHS Professor Javed Akram and other members of the delegation included Representative of International Committee of Red Cross Laural Clage, Dr Shehla Akram and Dr Sara Ghafoor.