President stresses effective national security strategy to address internal, external threats

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said that region’s situation had cast deep impact on the country’s political, social and economic matters and called for devising effective strategies on national security to address internal and external threats.

Addressing at the certificate distribution ceremony of National Security War Course-19 here at the National Defence University (NDU), the President said in current scenario, the concepts of national security had changed and serious efforts were required to counter the anti-state narrative.

The five-week programme gathered 69 participants including four Senators, 10 Members of National Assembly, 11 Members of Provincial Assemblies, two members each from Legislative Assemblies of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, four army personnel and 30 members of civil society.

President Mamnoon said that Pakistan suffered great loss at the hands of militancy and paid tributes to the government and armed forces for rendering immense sacrifices in this regard.

He mentioned that the situation in Kashmir, India, Afghanistan, Iran and Middle East had direct impact on Pakistan.

He said swift steps were required for the effective implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

Terming Pakistanis a great nation, the President expressed confidence that it would play a significant role in bringing peace at global front.

He said instability in the recent past caused many problems to national security and emphasized on improving the dialogue among different segments of society to find a common solution.

He expressed confidence that NDU was focusing on preparing the opinion leaders and intelligentsia to work out policies on national security and proposed that appropriate legislation in this regard could also be done.

He said media should also play a role in promoting peace narrative against extremism.

The President called for bringing improvement in the country’s health, education and human resource sectors and said capacity-building of law enforcement personnel was essential to eradicate militancy.

He said there was a need to inculcate a sense of ownership for the country among people particularly youth.

The President gave away certificates among the participants of the National Security Workshop.

Earlier, Acting President NDU Major General Samrez Salik in his welcome address briefed the audience about the features of the Workshop, which he said provided the participants, representing different segments of society, a platform to discuss security and economic challenges facing the country.

The course participants including Senator Rubina Khalid, Member Punjab Assembly Sheharyar Malik and Amir Durrani gave a presentation titled ‘Exercise Pakistan Zindabad’ including recommendations on lifting of death moratorium, military courts and criminal justice system.