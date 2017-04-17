President stresses educational institutions’ role for building anti-terrorism narrative

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said

that educational institutions and intellectuals had an important

role to play in building a counter narrative against extremism and

terrorism in the light of Islamic teachings.

Chairing the 12th meeting of Board of Trustees (BOT) of

International Islamic University (IIUI) at Faisal Mosque Campus

here, the President said that IIUI was playing an important role in

this regard and appreciated the institution for imparting quality

religious and contemporary education.

He underscored that no nation could achieve progress in the

world without excelling in the realm of education particularly

science and technology.

He called for promoting culture of research at educational

institutions for strengthening the innovative and intellectual

capabilities of the students to enable them to win laurels for the

country.

President Mamnoon stressed the need for coordination between

IIUI and universities in Gulf countries and Central Asia which, he

said, would be mutually beneficial for all.

He also expressed the desire that IIUI should establish its

campuses in other Muslim countries.

He highlighted the significance of BOT in managing the affairs

of the university and called for holding it on regular basis.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of decisions

taken in the last BOT meeting.

The President hoped that the decisions taken in the 12th BOT

meeting would further complement the development of the university.

Earlier, Rector IIUI Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai presented

report of the activities of the university.

He also presented 10 years strategic plan (2016-25) of the

IIUI and apprised that a center for teaching Arabic language would

also be inaugurated on Tuesday by pro-chancellor of the university.

The President appreciated the interest shown by the members of

the BOT in the affairs of the university and hoped that they would

work with the same spirit in future too.

He thanked the members especially those who arrived to attend

this meeting from abroad.

Pro-Chancellor IIU Dr Sulaiman Ibn Abdullah Aba Al-Khail,

President IIU Dr Ahmed Yousif Al- Draiweesh, Rector IIU Dr Masoom

Yasinzai, Federal Secretary Education Haseeb Athar, Chairman HEC Dr

Mukhtar Ahmed, Former President Islamic Development Bank Dr Ahmed

Muhammad Ali and Chairperson National Commission for Human

Development Razina Alam and others also attended the meeting.