President stresses devising education system in coherence with national objectives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday

stressed formulating an education system keeping in view its

coherence with national objectives.

Addressing the National conference on examination system here at the

Allama Iqbal Open University, the President said a strong

educational foundation could help the students effectively deal with

the challenges of life.

The President said Matric and Intermediate are an important

stages in a student’s life and can make or break his or her future.

He pointed that prevailing examination system in the country

was based on testing the children’s capability by their memory

instead of judging them by their knowledge and skills.

He observed the current education and examination system were

disseminating information only rather than encouraging the students

find new avenues of knowledge by using research methods.

He called for in-depth analysis of the current examination

system and stressed the need to point out its weaknesses and bring

forward proposals for its improvement.

The President emphasized on addressing the issues faced by

students every year during examinations, particularly complaints

about post-result alterations, sub-standard checking and missing of

roll number slips.

He said avoiding resolution of such issues could create despondency in

students, the negative effects of which does not restrict to

education and examination system only, but also leaves impact on

national life as well.

President Mamnoon termed the educational experts dealing with

the sensitive matters of examinations and results as equally

important as doctors and soldiers.

He called for making continuous improvement in examination

system by learning from the experiences of modern world and to make

it more practical.

The President said the objective of education is to groom the

new generation in a way so as to prepare them serve the country and

nation.

Those nations were successful that kept national objectives

foremost in the upbringing of their children, he added.

He regretted that the current syllabus lacked giving knowledge

to students about national and global history, geography and values.

The President said earlier governments wasted precious time of

the nation by paying no heed to development projects particularly

related to energy, education and health.

He said the country’s internal and external debt amounted to

Rs 6,700 in 2008 which climbed upto Rs 14,800 billion at the time

present government assumed office.

He said a bright future was awaiting Pakistan as the

government had launched several development projects of dams,

nuclear energy and alternative energy of wind and solar.

The President gave away shields to Federal Minister for Inter-

provincial coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Secretary Ministry of

Inter-provincial Coordination Raja Nadir Ali, Vice Chancellor Allama

Iqbal Open University Dr Shahid Siddiqi and Secretary Inter Board

Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai.