President signs Zainab Alert Bill into law

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday signed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery

Bill, 2020 into law, providing for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a

fine of Rs 1 million on the perpetrators of child abuse.

“I have just signed the Zainab Alert Bill into law. An excellent law for rapid

response & recovery in cases of child kidnappings,” the president said on

Twitter after signing bill, following its passage by both the National Assembly

and Senate.

Under the new law, toll-free helplines would be established besides laying down

the framework for quick police and admin response. It will use and improve upon

technology to trace criminals, he added.

Moreover, a Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) would be established to issue an alert for a missing child. It would work closely with the

helpline 1099 or such other relevant helplines.

The agency will coordinate with all relevant federal and provincial authorities

and law enforcement agencies, and maintain an online database of all children

reported missing or abducted with their current status.