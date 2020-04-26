President reviews precautionary arrangements at Bara Kahu mosques

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday visited a number of mosques in Bara Kahu area and reviewed the precautionary measures during prayers and Taraweeh.

The president along with Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, visited Masjid Anwar -e- Madina Ahmed town, Jamia masjid Ghousia Simly Dam road, Begum Masjid Bara Kahu and Jamia Masjid Shama -e -Risalat, a press release said.

On the occasion, the president stressed upon the administrations of mosques to ensure implementation of preventive measures, contained in 20-point guidelines, which were must to control spread of coronavirus infection.