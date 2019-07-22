President reviews pace of federally funded development projects

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi here Monday chaired a meeting to review progress of federally funded projects executed by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. (SIDCL).

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SIDCL Sualeh Farooqui highlighted the efforts of the company for improvement of infrastructure in Sindh in general and Karachi in particular.

He informed that SIDCL had completed Phase-I of the 21 km dedicatedcorridor of Green Line BRTS along with OCC building and Bus Depot, with approximate saving of Rs 1 billion. He mentioned that civil works of Phase-II were under process, which included construction of 1.1 km underpass; 462-meter underground bus terminal and 1.5 km common corridor from Guru Mandar to Municipal Park on MA Jinnah Road.