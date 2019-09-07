President reposes full confidence in nation’s capabilities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday while expressing his full confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani nation said that it had all the qualities and courage which had helped it to overcome several issues, like the terrorism, and would soon head towards its real destination of being a developed country.

In an interview with a private Tv channel (NEO News) programme, he said due to bad decisions, vested interests, lack of merit and corruption of the past, the national economy had suffered.

Pronouncing his resolve to alleviate sufferings of the people, he said that corruption was one of the main challenge of Pakistan which had eaten away its financial resources.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf took time to sensitize the nation about this issue.

This narrative would not grow old unless effective efforts were put in place to curb it. Education, health and corruption were the biggest issues in the society as indicated in different surveys in the two decades, he added.

The president said that wherever a person involved in it faced corruption cases in the higher courts, a strong resistance was witnessed at every level.

He shared his past experience of being a member of the Public Accounts Committee in which the officials from different ministries did not take responsibility and blamed their predecessors.

He said everyone was talking about corruption. It is a democratic country and the matters were being taken up by the courts, he replied to a question.

The president said the corrupt people never provided evidences in their defence and maintained that there was no political victimization, but the accountability of the thieves was going on.

The president rejected Indian stance on occupied Kashmir as a bilateral issued between Pakistan and India saying there were eleven UN Security Council resolutions besides, Simla agreement between the two countries.