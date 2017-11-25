President reposes confidence in youth for their role in country’s bright future

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday reposed his confidence in the young segment of society and said that he believed, the youth with the blessings of Almighty Allah and unwavering commitment would confront the huge challenges and would not rest till the country reaches to its true destination.

The president said Pakistan was a great blessing of Almighty Allah for the Muslims of the subcontinent as its peoples had resolved to make it an exemplary country where foundation of such a society would be laid that would be free from all forms of exploitation, thus making it an example for the world to emulate.

“Determined and ambitious youth like you is required for development, progress and stability of such a country,” he observed.

The president was addressing 12th convocation of Riphah International University here at the Convention Center.

He further said such attributes could be developed in a man by the enlightening knowledge which gave him command on contemporary sciences of the era as well as enriched him with conventional wisdom.

“This blessing of wisdom is obtained by living with a clear purpose and mission of life. As a result the society becomes a mean for welfare, prosperity, moral and spiritual development of humanity by rising above the limited interests,” he added.

The president noted that Pakistan was passing through a difficult situation ideologically over the past few decades. One of its reasons had been interference by external forces and the resultant warlike situation in the region.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah the menace of extremism is taking its last breath and now the challenge in front of us is to never let such a situation arise again. The right training of nations from ideological point of view provides excellent foundation for it,” he added.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president said it was a blessing for Pakistan and hoped that it would provide ample employment opportunities for the youth.

He stressed upon the youth to prepare themselves to optimally benefit from these opportunities of science & technology, trade & industry and business for employment and financial stabilization.

Chancellor Riphah International University Hassan Mohammad Khan, vice chancellor RIU Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed and Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed were present on the occasion.

The president reminded the students that the event was very memorable for them as they had been stepping into practical life after completing the important phase of life by acquiring education.

He expressed the optimism that the students would be able to perform great feats after completing their education and congratulated them, their parents and teachers on successful completion of their education.

The president noted that the ruthless pursuit of materialistic values was the reason behind the challenges and crisis that the world was embroiled in today.

While foreseeing such a situation through his farsightedness, the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had given valuable advice of unity, faith and discipline to his nation, the roots of which sprouted from their religious and cultural values.

He observed that acting upon this advice all the issues could be overcome easily, adding that the university was also working on the same lines. For this purpose, great attention was being paid on the training of both teachers and students.

He also appreciated the Mentor System introduced by RIU for moral training of the students, expressing the hope that as a result of the success of this experiment, the other educational institutions of the country would also be able to render important national service by following it.

The president noted that the educational institutions in the country were adopting sagacious practices in these matters whereas its youth were also enlightened and possessed high spirit to discharge their national responsibilities.

The president also gave away medals and certificates among the students excelling in various disciplines of education.