President reaffirms Pakistan’s role for solidarity of Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday

said Pakistan would play its role for unity and solidarity of

the Muslim Ummah and fulfill its expectations for peace and

stability in the Middle East.

The president was talking to Jordanian Chairman Joint Chiefs

of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-

Sadr, said a press release here.

The president said Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties

with Jordan and added cooperation between the two countries in

defence and other sectors would continue.

He said Pak-Jordanian defence cooperation was based upon

mutual interest and for global peace.

The president expressed his concern over the grave situation

in Syria and observed that it was affecting the Ummah’s unity and

solidarity.

He said Pakistan had been pursuing a policy of being non-

partisan over the issue of Syria and Yemen, it also wanted a

peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

Pakistan wanted peace in the region but permanent peace in South

Asia could not be achieved till resolution of the Kashmir issue, he

said.

The president also stressed upon further strengthening of the

bilateral cooperation in different sectors and offered training of

the Jordanian youth at various training institutions of Pakistan.

He also expressed his good wishes for King Abdullah-II and

lauded his leadership role for the prosperity and development of

Jordan.

Jordanian chairman joint chiefs of Staff Mahmoud Freihat

appreciated the professional capabilities of Pakistan armed forces

and said Jordanian people had deep affection for Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain also conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz

(Military) upon Mahmoud Freihat at a ceremony which was attended by senior

military and civil officials.