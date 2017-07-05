President Rahmon hosts dinner in honour of PM Sharif

DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), July 5 (APP): President Emomali

Rahmon Wednesday hosted a dinner in honour of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and members of his entourage.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Tajikistan

in a bid to bolster country’s trade, import energy to meet its

growing needs and enhance regional connectivity.

Prime Minister is accompanied with his Adviser on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Water and Power

Khawaja Asif and Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir.

The Tajik President hosted the dinner at Koh e Naovruz

Hall, known for its intricate woodwork.

Prime Minister would be participating in the

quadrilateral meeting of CASA 1000 to be attended by

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of

Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Pugus Varzob Valley.

He would also witness an exhibition of agricultural

products.

He would later participate in a trilateral meeting

between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, before heading

back home.