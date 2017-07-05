DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), July 5 (APP): President Emomali
Rahmon Wednesday hosted a dinner in honour of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and members of his entourage.
The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Tajikistan
in a bid to bolster country’s trade, import energy to meet its
growing needs and enhance regional connectivity.
Prime Minister is accompanied with his Adviser on
Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Water and Power
Khawaja Asif and Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir.
The Tajik President hosted the dinner at Koh e Naovruz
Hall, known for its intricate woodwork.
Prime Minister would be participating in the
quadrilateral meeting of CASA 1000 to be attended by
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of
Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Pugus Varzob Valley.
He would also witness an exhibition of agricultural
products.
He would later participate in a trilateral meeting
between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, before heading
back home.
President Rahmon hosts dinner in honour of PM Sharif
DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), July 5 (APP): President Emomali