President praises PBS data collection system

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) initiative of developing its electronic data collection system and expressed the hope that it would auger well towards enhancing the credibility of price statistics and reducing the time tag.

The president expressed these views during a presentation given by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tablet (Android) Based-Price Data Collection System at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release.

The president said the interactive report making process would enable the policy makers to take timely decisions on the basis of real market prices prevailing in the country.

He highlighted that data driven decision-making plays a vital role in achievement of long-term goals. The credibility of data provided the basis for unbiased and effective governance, he added.