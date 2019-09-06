President POA, Gen Arif elected as member of Commonwealth Asia

LAHORE, Sep 06 (APP):President Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has been elected as the member of the Sports Committee of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for the Asia, becoming the first Pakistani to become part of the CGF’s Management.

This CGF Sports Committee is entrusted with the tasks to act as an advisory body to the Executive Board on strategic and technical matters related to sport and partnerships with International Federations which impact the Commonwealth Games and the broader Commonwealth Sport Movement, said Secretary,POA Muhammad Khalid Mehmood here on Friday.

Earlier this year Arif Hasan was also unanimously elected Vice President (South Asian Zone) of Olympic Council of Asia for the consecutive fourth time.