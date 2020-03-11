President, PM grieved over martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram in PAF fighter jet crash

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram as a result of PAF fighter jet crash in the federal capital.

The President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages prayed for the departed soul and for the fortitude of the deceased family.

According to a Spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force, a PAF F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad on Wednesday during the rehearsal of March 23 annual parade.