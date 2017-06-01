President, PM discuss security matters

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called on President Mamnoon Hussain and discussed overall security situation in the country.

In a meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Prime Minister

apprised the President on details of meeting of cabinet’s national security committee which was held on Wednesday, the Media Office of President House said.

The two leaders also discussed the One Belt, One Road Summit held in

China which was attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed satisfaction over the progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).