President, PM condole passing away of Dina Wadia

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have expressed deepest condolences, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, on the passing away of Mrs Dina Wadia, daughter of the father of the Pakistani nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Mr Nusli Wadia, Mrs Dina Wadia’s son has been conveyed the sadness of the Pakistani nation, on the demise of their beloved mother, who was greatly respected and admired in Pakistan. May she Rest In Peace,” a Foreign Office statement issued here on Thursday said.