President, PM, COAS inquire after health of Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on phone on Sunday and inquired after his health.

According to office of the Speaker, they expressed their best wishes for the Speaker and prayed for his early recovery.

Asad Qaiser told them that his health was getting better and he would soon be able to perform his duties as Speaker.

They also asked the speaker about the health of his children.

The speaker National Assembly had tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself at home to recover from the disease.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani also phoned the speaker and inquired after his health and wished for his speedy recovery.