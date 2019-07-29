President, PM assure religious minorities of social protection, freedom to practice faith

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the concept of modern Islamic state was incomplete without principles of social equality and assured the religious minorities in the country of full freedom to practice their faith.

“Pakistan belongs to its all communities regardless of any religion which unitedly make a beautiful bouquet of inter-faith harmony,” the President said at an event titled ‘One land, one flag & one nation’ held in connection with Minority Day here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.