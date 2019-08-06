President, PM AJK discuss Kashmir issue with Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan separately called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Speaker reiterated Pakistani support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people.

He said that unilateral decision of Indian government has exposed it in front of the world.

He said that the oppression and tyranny would not last for long and Kashmir issue would be resolved as per UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.