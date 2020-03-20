President phones families of N.Waziristan’s martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Aliv on Friday telephoned the families of Col Mujeebur Rehman, Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and Sepoy Tauseef, who had embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan and condoled with them.

The president prayed for the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of their martyrs. Pakistan would fully eliminate terrorism from its soil, he added.