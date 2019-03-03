President phones families of army personnel martyred at LOC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday telephoned the grieved families of three personnel of Pakistan Army, including Sepoy Ghulam Hussain, Havaldar Abdur Rab and Naik Khurram Ali, who were martyred in Indian firing at the Line of Control.

The sacrifices of those, who had laid down their lives for the country, would be remembered forever, he said, according to a President House statement.

The presdient said the nation owed to the martyrs for their sacrifices.

He prayed for peace of the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Father of Ghulam Hussain told the president that he was grooming another two younger sons to join the Pakistan Army in order to fight for the defence of the motherland.

Naik Khurram Ali had fathered two daughters and was expecting another baby.

The president lauded the high morale of the families of the martyrs and resolved that the whole nation was alert to safeguard their homeland.