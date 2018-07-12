President PFBB meets Provincial Minister for Industries

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):Provincial interim Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Anjum Nisar assured all-out support of his department to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFBB) for further development of the game.

He gave the assurance to PFBB President Syed Fakhar Ali at a meeting here on Thursday and also discussed ways and means for promotion of the game.

Syed Fakhar Ali gave a detailed briefing to Anjum Nisar about the activities and work of Pakistan Federation Baseball for promotion of youth baseball.

He also said that Pakistan U18 Baseball Team will participate in 12th BFA U18 Baseball Championship to be held in September in Japan.

Other participating teams are Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines and India. Top three teams of the event will

qualify for U12 Baseball World Cup. In this regard, National Training Camp of Pakistan U12 Baseball Team is in progress at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town, he added.

“The PFBB is working for promotion of youth baseball in the country. This year, two Pakistan youth baseball teams will participate in International Baseball Events,” he added.

The minister praised the efforts of Pakistan Federation Baseball for promotion of baseball in the country.

He said that industries are very important for promotion of sports in Pakistan. “Without support and sponsors, sports sector cannot progress and we will play our due role to patronage baseball,” he added.

Nisar Anjum said he would seek support and financial assistance from various industries for baseball federation.