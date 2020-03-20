President performs prayer at home instead of Friday’s mosque congregation citing Hadith

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday performed his Friday prayer at home instead of the usual congregation at mosque, citing a Hadith that asked faithful to avoid mixing of healthy with sick.

“I decided to perform Zohar in my house today instead of Juma. May Allah forgive me,” the president tweeted after the Friday prayers, which Muslims routinely perform as gathering at mosques.

The president quoted a saying of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) in relevance with the current situation of epidemic.

“I am attracted to Hadith of the Prophet who said ‘Sick should not be mixed with healthy’ and when I don’t know who is sick and who is healthy, I save others from my infection too,’ he said.