ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday
said that the late Bano Qudsia was a strong pillar of Pakistani
literature.
He said this while speaking at the book launching ceremony
of Pictorial Biography of Atta ul Haq Qasmi here.
The President stated that the late literary luminary was such
an exceptional author who made Islamic teachings a part of her art
in a unique way.
He said that this notion of literature needs to be promoted to
attain higher objectives of nation building. The President prayed
for salvation of the departed soul.
President pays tribute to late Bano Qudsia
