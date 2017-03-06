President optimist for resolution of Kashmir, Palestine disputes

ISLAMABAD, March 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday expressed optimism that Kashmir and Palestine disputes would be resolved in accordance with aspirations of people of the regions.

He was talking to a delegation of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Council (AJ&KC), headed by Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president underlined that Pakistan would continue to highlight Kashmir issue at international level for its just resolution.

He emphasized that youth of AJ&K should be persuaded towards acquiring modern education in sciences and Information technology so that they could ably contribute to the progress and development of the region.

He underlined that Pakistan’s future was bright and called for rejecting elements spreading despondency.

The president said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project had started bearing fruits and economic activities at Gwadar Port had begun.

Mentioning the progress in Azad Kashmir, he urged the people to play their part in making it successful.

He said people should play their role in completion of ongoing development projects.

He stressed on working hard and with dedication to achieve the ultimate goal of collective development and make Pakistan join the ranks of developed countries.

He said the secret to progress was in focusing on one’s work and not to interfere in others’ affairs.

The president said education and health budgets would be further raised.