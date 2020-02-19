President of US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg meets FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):President of the United States Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here Wednesday and briefed him about the research and activities of the institute in various fields.

Vice President of the US Institute Andrew Welder was also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The US Institute of Peace, which was engaged in research since 1984, was working with local governments and civil society in Afghanistan for the last 17 years and was playing an important role in research and policy making.

The foreign minister briefed the delegation about the steps being taken by Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

He said the recent unilateral actions taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir posed serious threat to regional peace.

The foreign minister appreciated the US Institute for its measures in the field of research and policy making.