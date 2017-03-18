President of Tatarastan meets Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, March 18 (APP): President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at a local hotel.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including promotion of

bilateral relations in different sectors came under discussion.

Talking to the honorable guest, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed him upon his arrival to Lahore, and said this visit would promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tatarstan.

“We should further promote our bilateral relations”, he added. He said

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had visited Tatarstan in 1999 when you were prime minister.

The president of Tatarstan, on the occasion, said he was happy to visit

Lahore and: “We both should work together to promote bilateral relations”.