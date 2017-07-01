ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday met Captain of National Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed
and congratulated him over historic win of the Champions
Trophy.
During the meeting, the president said the team earned
this great victory consequent to the hard work by Captain
Sarfaraz and his team.
He said under the captaincy of Sarfaraz, the golden era
of Pakistan in cricket was returning.
Lauding the passion of national cricket team and Captain
Sarfaraz, the president expressed the belief that they would
continue bringing more successes in the future.
President meets National Cricket Team Captain Sarfaraz
ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain