President Masood reaffirms PM Khan’s stance on Pulwama attack

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday endorsed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the Pulwama incident.

He said that India in the interest of peace and stability in the region should act responsibly and abstain from giving provocative statements.

Prime Minister Khan in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday warned India against any misadventure and said Pakistan would immediately retaliate in the consequence of any India attack.

“The hype and fanatic frenzy whipped up in India by the ruling party and extremist groups are a systematic incitement to hatred which is the violation of international law, national laws and human norms”, he said.