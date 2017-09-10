President Mamnoon invites Bosnian investors to Pakistan

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sept 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday

invited the businessmen and investors from Bosnia and Herzegovina to

invest their capital in Pakistan as both the countries agreed to launch joint economic projects.

During a meeting between President Mamnoon and Chairman of the

Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic, on the sidelines

of the first summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology here in Kazakh capital, both the countries agreed to

enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

Bakir Izetbegovic expressed his pleasure over the formation of a

parliamentary friendship group for Bosnia in Senate of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to enhance the bilateral trade and withdrawal

of double taxation system.

It was agreed that the experts from both sides would finalize the

proposals to launch joint projects.

The president offered that Pakistan could impart training to the

Bosnian people in banking and education. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and technology.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan kept its Bosnian ties at high esteem

and in return Izetbegovic said Bosnian people loved Pakistan.

Both the leaders unanimously hoped that the ties between

Pakistan and Bosnia would continue for generations to come.