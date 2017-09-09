President Mamnoon in Kazakhstan to attend OIC Summit on science, technology

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sep 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday

arrived here on a four-day official visit, mainly to attend the first summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on science and technology.

On his arrival at Astana Nazarbayev International Airport, the president

and First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain were warmly received by Kazakh Minister of Defence and Aero Space Industry Beibit Atamkulov and Deputy Mayor Astana Amanshayev Yermek.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan and senior

officials of the embassy were also present.

A traditionally attired girl presented a bouquet to the president which

followed the salute by the static guards.

A heavy agenda awaits the president in the Kazakh capital who besides

attending the OIC Summit would also attend the closing ceremony of Astana Expo 2017 on Future Energy.

The president is one of the eight Islamic world leaders to deliver their

statements at the inaugural session of the summit being attended by the heads of state and government from around 22 Muslim states and delegates from around 57 states.

On President’s expected agenda also included bilateral meetings with

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, presidents of Turkey, Bangladesh and Bosnia.