President Mamnoon Hussain lauds NH&LH Division’ literary endeavours

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday

specially mentioned and lauded the contribution of National History

and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division for its excellent performance

towards promotion of literary activities in the country and hoped it

would continue its mission to create a peaceful society through its

literary endeavours.

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, President

Mamnoon Hussain said, “Our literary institutions after reactivation

under the supervision of this NH&LH Division are rendering valuable

contribution in the society”.

He said the endowment fund recently established for the

welfare of writers, poets and artists will serve as a catalyst to

enhance their literary and artistic contributions and facilitate

them in their future endeavours.

Mamnoon Hussain said this endowment fund, consisting of

sufficient amount, will be utilized for the welfare of writers,

poets and artists, enabling them to play vigorous role in creating

a peaceful society.

He hoped that this endowment fund will help expand the circle

of literary activities across the country and “we will be able to

defeat negative trends through promoting enlightening values”.