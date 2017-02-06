KARACHI, Feb. 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
felicitated Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair for assuming
his fresh responsibilities.
In a meeting with the Governor here on Monday, the President
expressed his confidence that the new Governor being a highly educated
and a politically mature person will be able to deliver efficiently.
“Governorship is a sensitive job” said the President and sounded
confident that Governor Zubair would not only take along all segments
but also create unanimity among people with varied opinions.
This, he said was extremely important for the development of
Karachi and Sindh.
President Mamnoon Hussain felicitates Sindh Governor
KARACHI, Feb. 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has