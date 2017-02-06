President Mamnoon Hussain felicitates Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Feb. 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

felicitated Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair for assuming

his fresh responsibilities.

In a meeting with the Governor here on Monday, the President

expressed his confidence that the new Governor being a highly educated

and a politically mature person will be able to deliver efficiently.

“Governorship is a sensitive job” said the President and sounded

confident that Governor Zubair would not only take along all segments

but also create unanimity among people with varied opinions.

This, he said was extremely important for the development of

Karachi and Sindh.