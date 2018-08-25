President Mamnoon Hussain calls for accountability of corrupt people

LONDON, Aug 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday called for taking action against corruption and accountability

of corrupt people in Pakistan.

The President Mamnoon who arrived here on Friday told a group of Pakistani media persons

at the airport that he was in favour of holding accountability of corrupt people in the country.

“Its the divine law that whenever somebody is involved in corruption, he is sooner or later

definitely apprehended after investigation for his crime”, he said.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom Sahebzada Ahmed Khan was also present at the

airport to receive the president.

When asked about the purpose of his visit to the United Kingdom, President Mamnoon Hussain

said that he was there on the invitation of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh.

He said that there must be accountability of corrupt people in Pakistan but it should be

carried out fairly and across the board.