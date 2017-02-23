ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday
expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in blast which took
place in Defence area of Lahore.
The president prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and
courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
He also directed the authorities concerned to extend all
possible assistance to the injured and provide them best medical
treatment.
President Mamnoon grieved over deaths in Lahore blast
ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday