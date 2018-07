President Mamnoon casts vote in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling station in NA-247 Karachi, South 2.

The key candidates in NA-247 are Dr Arif Alvi (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Afnan Ullah Khan (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz), Dr Farooq Sattar (Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan) and Fauzia Kasuri (Pak Sarzameen Party).