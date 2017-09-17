President Mamnoon attends AIMAG’s opening ceremony

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 17 (APP): President Mamnoon

Hussain on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of 5th Asian

Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), that gathered 5,500

athletes from 64 countries, including Pakistan.

President Mamnoon along with Turkmenistan’s President

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and other heads of state and

government, witnessed the colourful ceremony at the jam-packed

45,000-seat Ashgabat Olympic Complex, newly built for the

event.

The 130-member Pakistani sports contingent waving green

national flags passed through the stadium as the country took

pride with participation of its 13-year-old female swimmer

Jahan Ara Nabi, the youngest athlete of the event.

The Pakistani athletes will participate in different

sports disciplines, including Wrestling, Taekwondo, Athletics,

Weight-lifting, Tennis, Swimming, Kick-boxing and Ju-jitsu,

Belt-Wrestling and Billiards.

The ceremony marked exquisite display of traditional

music and dance performances highlighting the spirit of sports

as a healthy way of life. Spectacular fireworks dazzled the

complex situated in the heart of the `white marbled city of

Ashgabat’.

Earlier, President Mamnoon joined other heads of state

and government at a dinner hosted by the Turkmen President

Gurbabguly Berdimuhamedev at the Chamber of Commerce and

Industry.

This was the second interaction between President

Mamnoon and President Gurbanguly since the former arrived

in Ashgabat on Saturday. Earlier, the two leaders held a

meeting Saturday, which lasted for over two hours instead of

the scheduled 30 minutes.