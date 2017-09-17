President Mamnoon attends AIMAG’s opening ceremony

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 17 (APP): President Mamnoon
Hussain on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of 5th Asian
Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), that gathered 5,500
athletes from 64 countries, including Pakistan.
President Mamnoon along with Turkmenistan’s President
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and other heads of state and
government, witnessed the colourful ceremony at the jam-packed
45,000-seat Ashgabat Olympic Complex, newly built for the
event.
The 130-member Pakistani sports contingent waving green
national flags passed through the stadium as the country took
pride with participation of its 13-year-old female swimmer
Jahan Ara Nabi, the youngest athlete of the event.
The Pakistani athletes will participate in different
sports disciplines, including Wrestling, Taekwondo, Athletics,
Weight-lifting, Tennis, Swimming, Kick-boxing and Ju-jitsu,
Belt-Wrestling and Billiards.
The ceremony marked exquisite display of traditional
music and dance performances highlighting the spirit of sports
as a healthy way of life. Spectacular fireworks dazzled the
complex situated in the heart of the `white marbled city of
Ashgabat’.
Earlier, President Mamnoon joined other heads of state
and government at a dinner hosted by the Turkmen President
Gurbabguly Berdimuhamedev at the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry.
This was the second interaction between President
Mamnoon and President Gurbanguly since the former arrived
in Ashgabat on Saturday. Earlier, the two leaders held a
meeting Saturday, which lasted for over two hours instead of
the scheduled 30 minutes.
