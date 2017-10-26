President Mamnoon arrives NICVD without any security, protocol

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain here on Thursday visited National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

(NICVD), without any protocol and security, to enquire about the health of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PML-N chief for Nawabshah.

The PML -N leader is presently admitted to the intensive care

unit (ICU) of the major public sector hospital following a heart attack.

President Mamnoon Hussain’s unexpected presence amidst them took the family members of the senior politician as well as general public and the hospital staff with a pleasant surprise.

He on the occasion prayed for early recovery of Ghulam Mustafa Shah. NICVD doctors’ team briefed him in detail about the health condition of PML (N )Nawabshah’s chief.