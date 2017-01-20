President Mamnoon and first lady visit family of late Governor

KARACHI, Jan. 20 (APP): President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain
alongwith the first lady visited the bereaved family of the late
Governor of Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui here on
Friday.
Offering their condolence to Begum Siddiqui and Afnan Siddiqui,
son of the late Governor, they prayed Almighty Allah to grant solace
to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul of Saeed-uz- Zaman Siddiqui.
Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was also present
on the occasion.
Paying tribute to the late Governor Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman
Siddiqui, President Mamnoon Hussain, wrote in the condolence book,
that his services to the country in different capacities will always
be remembered by the nation.
