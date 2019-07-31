President links socio-economic development with IT sector advancement

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said socio-economic development was deeply linked with the advancements in information technology (IT) sector, making it all the more important for a developing country like Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and consisting of Dr Atta ur Rehman and Secretary Information Technology & Telecom Shoaib Siddiqui here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.